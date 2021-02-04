Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,683.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

