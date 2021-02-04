Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $107.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

