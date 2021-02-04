Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

