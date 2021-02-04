Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of FBHS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

