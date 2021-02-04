Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.852-6.973 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.26. 14,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

