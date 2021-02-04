Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSM. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,557,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 377.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 946,777 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 864,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,683,000 after purchasing an additional 653,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 526,944 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

