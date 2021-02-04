Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,683,000 after acquiring an additional 653,209 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,557,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 864,895 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

