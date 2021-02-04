Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fortive by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

FTV opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

