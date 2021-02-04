Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,310. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

