Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,886,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $150.92 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $155.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

