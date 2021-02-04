FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

FormFactor stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 608,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,095. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

