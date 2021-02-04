FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of FORM opened at $42.59 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FormFactor by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $10,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

