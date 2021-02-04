FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.00. 8,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.