FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rowe raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.