FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.78. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 27,722 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$20.80 million and a PE ratio of -8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Olcott purchased 35,714 shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,834.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,765.09.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

