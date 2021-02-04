Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Trading 5% Higher

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.52. 222,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 389,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Flux Power alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $2,459,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 469,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.