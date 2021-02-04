FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLIDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Shares of FLIDY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.94 million for the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.