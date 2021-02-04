FLIP (FLP) Price Down 1.2% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 46% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $306,930.08 and $179.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.62 or 0.01320257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.09 or 0.05338527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

