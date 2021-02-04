Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of AAR worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 362.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $1,536,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. AAR’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

