Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $27.92 Million Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 462,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,919,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Unilever by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

