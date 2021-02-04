Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Veeco Instruments worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VECO opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $966.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.