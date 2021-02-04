Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $20.14 Million Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ENI worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of E. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENI by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENI by 14.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 30.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

E opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.06. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $28.87.

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

