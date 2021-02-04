Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of ProPetro worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.30 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $837.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

