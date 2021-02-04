Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of TRI Pointe Group worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

