Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 273,353 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 778.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $23,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57.

