Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,235 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nucor worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

