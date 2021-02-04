First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Update

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MYFW traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Western Financial has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11,147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

