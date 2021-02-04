First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QTEC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,040. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24.

