First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 61,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,607 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.03. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

