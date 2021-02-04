First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 170,962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $11,320,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 203.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 61,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03.

