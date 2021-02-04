First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 6,011.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 159.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter worth $1,144,000.

Shares of FNI opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

