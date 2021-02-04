First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. 9,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,824. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.