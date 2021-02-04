First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. 9,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,824. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
