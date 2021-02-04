First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.95. 36,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,715. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

