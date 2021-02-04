First Personal Financial Services Sells 257 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 450.9% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of CLX traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.65. 110,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.53.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

