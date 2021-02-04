First Personal Financial Services Purchases 1,599 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,126 shares of company stock worth $8,510,513. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

