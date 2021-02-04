First Personal Financial Services Purchases 1,300 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,689,000.

Shares of SDS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 347,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850,868. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

