First Personal Financial Services Has $731,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.95. 2,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,877. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.73.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

