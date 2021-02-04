First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 609,351 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 287,849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.88. 676,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,568,703. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

