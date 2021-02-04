First Personal Financial Services Buys 33,095 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.50% of Daktronics worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 533,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Daktronics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $318.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.37 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

