First Personal Financial Services Buys 147 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,677. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

