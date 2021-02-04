First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Stock Price Down 22.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price dropped 22.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.08 and last traded at C$22.21. Approximately 944,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,109,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.
FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -85.43.
In other First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,014,000. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$508,800. Insiders sold a total of 120,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,954 over the last quarter.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
