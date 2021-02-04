First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Stock Price Down 22.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price dropped 22.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.08 and last traded at C$22.21. Approximately 944,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,109,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -85.43.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4118914 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,014,000. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$508,800. Insiders sold a total of 120,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,954 over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

