First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,751 shares of company stock worth $15,644,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.