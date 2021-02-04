First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

