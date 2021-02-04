First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

