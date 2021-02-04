First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.71. 4,555,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

