First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 255 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. 140166 boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $541.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,119,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

