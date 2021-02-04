First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 231 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

