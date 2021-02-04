First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 125 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

