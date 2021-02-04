First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $323,000 in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HTLF traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

