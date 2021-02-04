First Citizens Financial Corp Has $3.85 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.56. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.